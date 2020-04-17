Ban on most in-person hearings extended to May 15

The Missouri Supreme Court has extended its restrictions on most in-person hearings until at least May 15.

In an order dated April 17, the court suspended in-person proceedings in all appellate and circuit courts, including all associate, family, juvenile, municipal and probate divisions, as well as grand jury proceedings.

The restrictions have been in place for a month and repeatedly have been extended. Most recently, they were set to expire on May 1.

The order continues to makes several exceptions. In-person hearings can be held for:

proceedings necessary to protect the constitutional rights of criminal defendants, including the right to a speedy trial, and the rights afforded under section 544.676.3;

proceedings pursuant to chapters 210 and 211 pertaining to juvenile delinquency and abuse, neglect and termination of parental rights;

proceedings pursuant to chapter 453 pertaining to adoption;

proceedings in which civil or criminal jury trials that were in progress as of March 16;

proceedings pursuant to chapter 455 pertaining to orders of protection;

proceedings related to emergency child custody orders;

proceedings related to petitions for temporary restraining orders or other forms of temporary injunctive relief;

proceedings related to emergency mental health orders;

proceedings pursuant to chapter 475 for emergency guardianship or conservatorship;

proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 public health emergency;

oral arguments regarding time-sensitive matters; and

other exceptions approved by the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has urged judges to use teleconferencing and video conferencing where possible. In a separate order on April 17, the court suspended “any procedural Supreme Court or local rule that can be interpreted to require the personal appearance of a defendant at a criminal or ordinance violation hearing or proceeding.”

“This suspension does not pertain to any constitutional or statutory provision governing a defendant’s right to be present at a proceeding,” the court said.

Circuit courts throughout the state have set their own restrictions. A list of orders is available on the Missouri Courts website.