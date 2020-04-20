Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Administrative opinion / Administration: Taxation-Real Property-Valuation Approach

Administration: Taxation-Real Property-Valuation Approach

By: Staff Report April 20, 2020

Where assessors challenged a trial court judgment affirming a State Tax Commission order establishing the value of two low-income housing properties for certain tax years, the commission’s choice and application of the income approach to valuing the properties was reasonable and lawful, and the application of the income valuation method using actual rents and expenses ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo