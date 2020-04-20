Quantcast
Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness of Counsel-Prejudice

By: Staff Report April 20, 2020

Where a defendant in a first-degree murder case argued that she received ineffective assistance of counsel in rejecting the state’s pre-trial plea offer for a 25-year sentence for second-degree murder and instead proceeding to trial, the motion court properly found that the defendant failed to prove that she was prejudiced by trial counsel’s inaccurate advice ...

