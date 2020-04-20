Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Domestic Relations: Property Distribution-Equalization Payment

Domestic Relations: Property Distribution-Equalization Payment

By: Staff Report April 20, 2020

Where a husband involved in a dissolution challenged the property distribution, the trial court properly found that an increase in the value of the husband’s non-marital company during the marriage was marital property, but it was unclear whether the court intended an equal distribution of the net marital estate or an unequal distribution favoring the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo