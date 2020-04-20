Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court weighs new trial 25 years after conviction

Supreme Court weighs new trial 25 years after conviction

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 20, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court considered whether a prosecutor has the authority to seek a new trial for a man decades after his conviction, which the prosecutor claims was wrongful.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo