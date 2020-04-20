Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Workers’ Compensation: SIF Liability-Statutory Authority

Workers’ Compensation: SIF Liability-Statutory Authority

By: Staff Report April 20, 2020

Where the Second Injury Fund challenged a finding that a claimant was permanently and totally disabled in part due to preexisting conditions, triggering fund liability, the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission exceeded its statutory authority when it determined the fund’s appeal from the administrative law judge’s award because the fund did not properly appeal the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo