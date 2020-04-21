Quantcast
Court affirms $8.5M verdict against Spire

By: Jessica Shumaker April 21, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District has upheld an $8.5 million jury verdict and granted attorneys’ fees on appeal for a St. Joseph employee of Laclede Gas Co. who accused the company of racial discrimination and retaliation. On April 14, a three-judge panel of the court sided with plaintiff Danielle McGaughy, upholding $1.3 million in ...

