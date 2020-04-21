Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Kansas City attorney Alissia Canady to run for lieutenant governor seat

Kansas City attorney Alissia Canady to run for lieutenant governor seat

By: Staff Report April 21, 2020

Kansas City attorney and former Jackson County assistant prosecutor Alissia Canady has announced her candidacy for Missouri lieutenant governor. A Democrat, Canady is a former member of Kansas City Council, where she represented the city’s fifth council district following her election in 2015, and a former mayoral candidate. In announcing her candidacy, Canady said she planned ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo