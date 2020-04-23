Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Adam Holmes joins Spencer Fane in Springfield office

Adam Holmes joins Spencer Fane in Springfield office

By: Staff Report April 23, 2020

Adam Holmes has joined Spencer Fane’s real estate practice in the firm’s Springfield office. Holmes, an associate, earned his law degree from Harvard Law School, where he was awarded a dean’s scholar prize in hedge and private equity funds and served as a senior editor for the Harvard Business Law Review. Holmes’ practice focuses on a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo