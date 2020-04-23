Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jurors reject developer’s claim for flooded apartments

Jurors reject developer’s claim for flooded apartments

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly April 23, 2020

A St. Louis jury deliberated for less than an hour before siding with two contractors sued by a nationally prominent developer of student housing regarding water damage to an apartment complex next to Saint Louis University. Education Realty Trust sued general contractor Bokan Commercial Construction and subcontractor Excel Plumbing Inc., alleging that a failed pipe cap ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo