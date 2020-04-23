Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Trip at doctor’s office doesn’t get workers’ compensation, Supreme Court rules

Trip at doctor’s office doesn’t get workers’ compensation, Supreme Court rules

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 23, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled April 14 that a woman who was treated for exposure to ant spray in the workplace, then hurt her knee at the doctor’s office while being treated, doesn’t qualify for workers’ compensation. The unanimous opinion represents the last of repeated court reversals for the claimant, Lucille Schoen, a charge nurse at ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo