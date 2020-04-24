Missouri Lawyers Media to honor 26 with ICON Awards

Missouri Lawyers Media will honor 26 attorneys from around the state with its 2020 ICON Awards for their notable and sustained success and leadership both within and beyond the field of law.

The ICON Awards, launched in 2018, are presented to distinguished men and women attorneys age 60 and older in recognition of their exemplary careers and longstanding commitment to the Missouri legal community. Whether active or retired, honorees must hold or have held a senior position with significant decision-making authority for their firm or organization.

The list of 2020 honorees includes founding partners, firm leaders and former public officials. Missouri Lawyers Media plans to celebrate their accomplishments at the third annual ICON Awards luncheon, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 17 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

Honorees also will be profiled in print and online in a special section of Missouri Lawyers Media.

The 2020 honorees are:

Anthony R. Behr, Behr, McCarter & Potter

Martha C. Brown, Martha C. Brown & Associates

Retired Circuit Judge Gloria Clark Reno, St. Louis County Circuit Court

Tim Dollar, Dollar, Burns & Becker

Edward L. Dowd Jr., Dowd Bennett

Don M. Downing, Gray, Ritter & Graham

J. Kent Emison, Langdon & Emison

The late Larry D. Hale, The Hale Law Firm

M. Ann Hatch, Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard

Annette P. Heller, Law Offices of Annette P. Heller

Edward Hershewe, The Hershewe Law Firm

Mark B. Hillis, Carmody MacDonald

Jerry M. Hunter, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Bennett S. Keller, Lathrop GPM

Louis J. Leonatti, Leonatti & Baker

Theodore J. MacDonald Jr., HeplerBroom

Tom Minogue, Thompson Coburn

Daniel T. Moore, Moore Law Firm

J. Michael Mowrer, Dalton, Mowrer, and Chidester

Donald W. Paule, Paule, Camazine & Blumenthal

Scott Rosenblum, Rosenblum, Schwartz & Fry

Thomas N. Sterchi, Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice

Thomas Strong, Strong Garner Bauer

Maurice A. Watson, Husch Blackwell

Richard D. Watters, Lashly & Baer

W. Russell Welsh, Polsinelli