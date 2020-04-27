Quantcast
Home / Opinions / Practice Area opinion / Civil Practice opinion / Civil Practice: Dismissal-Docket Sheet Entry-Jurisdiction

Civil Practice: Dismissal-Docket Sheet Entry-Jurisdiction

By: Staff Report April 27, 2020

Where appellant challenged the dismissal with prejudice of her petition against respondent and a bank for claims including conversion and fraud, the dismissal by docket sheet entry did not meet the requirements of Rule 74.01(a) and was not a judgment, so the court retained jurisdiction and erred by then entering its judgment based solely on ...

