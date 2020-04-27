Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Sex Offender Registry-Petition for Exemption

Criminal Law: Sex Offender Registry-Petition for Exemption

By: Staff Report April 27, 2020

Where the state challenged the grant of a petition to respondent, who claimed he was exempt from registration as a sex offender, the trial court did not err in finding that the respondent was exempt from registration requirements pursuant to the Missouri law, but the court did not determine whether he had an obligation to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo