Public Utilities: Infrastructure System Replacement-Recovery of Costs-Estimated Net Operating Loss

By: Staff Report April 27, 2020

Where a water company appealed the Public Service Commission’s report and order approving its petition to change the company’s infrastructure system replacement surcharge to recover costs incurred in system replacements and relocations, the commission’s exclusion of estimated net operating loss from the calculation is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. In the Matter of the Petition of Missouri-American Water ...

