Real Property: Inverse Condemnation-Oil and Gas Lease

Real Property: Inverse Condemnation-Oil and Gas Lease

By: Staff Report April 27, 2020

Where in a dispute over whether an oil and gas lease terminated for lack of oil production, an oil company filed an inverse condemnation claim against the city after the city denied its applications for a conditional use permit and conceptual development plan, the trial court did not err in allowing the city to challenge ...

