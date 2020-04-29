Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Corrections officers’ verdict could hinge on appellate ruling

Corrections officers’ verdict could hinge on appellate ruling

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com April 29, 2020

A recent federal appeals court ruling could be a critical component in whether a massive verdict on behalf of Missouri correctional officers is allowed to stand. The Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments on April 22 in a $113.7 million verdict for officers who said they were denied compensation for pre- and post-shift duties. The case was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo