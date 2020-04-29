Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Man settles for $220,000 after being rear-ended by medical van

Man settles for $220,000 after being rear-ended by medical van

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly April 29, 2020

A 73-year-old Poplar Bluff man injured in a 2016 motor-vehicle collision settled a lawsuit against the responsible driver and her employer for $220,000. According to a Poplar Bluff Police Department accident report, Rueben Dennis Faughn was driving his 2009 Buick Lucerne on northbound Business 67 Highway near its intersection with Cherry Street when he was hit ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo