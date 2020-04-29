Quantcast
Western District probes Sunshine Law research fees

Western District probes Sunshine Law research fees

By: Jessica Shumaker April 29, 2020

A Missouri appeals court is considering the case of a St. Louis attorney who unsuccessfully sued Gov. Mike Parson after Parson’s office denied his records requests regarding former Gov. Eric Greitens’ administration. On April 22, Elad Gross argued in part before the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District that the judge overseeing the case, Cole County ...

