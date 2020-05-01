Quantcast
Appeals court turns down argument for carry permit

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 1, 2020

The Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled April 21 that a man whose felonies would be just misdemeanors in some other states still can’t get a concealed carry license. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department denied Tonie M. Townsend a permit because he had pleaded guilty in 1999 in Missouri to two felony counts of criminal non-support. ...

