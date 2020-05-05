Judge dismisses suit claiming Missouri plant ‘public nuisance’

A federal judge has dismissed a suit brought by workers at a Milan pork plant against its owner, Smithfield Foods.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Greg Kays granted the company’s motion to dismiss the suit.

In his order, he ruled that under the primary-jurisdiction doctrine, he should decline to hear the matter so that the Occupational Health and Safety Administration could consider the issues raised in the case.

“But even if the Court did not apply the primary-jurisdiction doctrine, the Court would not issue a preliminary injunction because Plaintiffs have not met their burden of proving that the extraordinary remedy of an affirmative injunction is justified,” he said.

The plaintiffs — the Rural Community Workers Alliance and Jane Doe, an unidentified worker at the Milan plant in Sullivan County — filed suit April 23 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

They alleged the company, in failing to comply with basic health and safety standards outlined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and OSHA, is creating a public nuisance that not only endangers the workers but also the broader community.

The workers did not seek monetary damages, but rather injunctive relief that would have required Smithfield Foods to take more measures to protect workers.

They sought a preliminary injunction, which Kays also denied in his order.

The case is Rural Community Workers Alliance et al. v. Smithfield Foods Inc. et al., 5:20-cv-06063.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.