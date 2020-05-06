Quantcast
Court affirms ruling vacating man's convictions

Court affirms ruling vacating man’s convictions

By: Jessica Shumaker May 6, 2020

A Missouri appeals court has upheld a lower-court decision vacating the convictions of a man whose 1997 robbery case has received national attention, thanks to the advocacy of a WNBA player. On April 28, a three-judge panel of the Western District Court of Appeals sided with Jonathan H. Irons, who was 16 when he was accused ...

