Criminal Law: Habeas Relief-Brady Violation

Criminal Law: Habeas Relief-Brady Violation

By: Staff Report May 6, 2020

Where a defendant’s convictions including first-degree assault were vacated when the habeas court granted relief based on an undisclosed and exculpatory fingerprint, and the state then filed a petition for a writ of certiorari, the  habeas court did not abuse its authority in finding that the defendant’s procedurally defaulted Brady violation claim could be heard ...

