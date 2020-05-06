Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Parole Eligibility-Retroactive Change

Criminal Law: Parole Eligibility-Retroactive Change

By: Staff Report May 6, 2020

Where a defendant argued that the repeal of the parole ineligibility provision rendered him eligible for parole, parole ineligibility was a mandated part of the defendant’s sentence, and the trial court was not authorized to change the sentence retroactively. Judgment is reversed. Riley v. Missouri Department of Corrections (MLW No. 74972/Case No. WD81743 – 7 pages) (Missouri ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo