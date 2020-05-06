Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Western District / Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness of Counsel

Criminal Law: Post-Conviction Relief-Effectiveness of Counsel

By: Staff Report May 6, 2020

Where defendant challenged the denial of post-conviction relief without an evidentiary hearing, the defendant’s claim that counsel was ineffective for failing to prepare for trial was refuted by the record, and the claim that counsel failed to advise the defendant of a viable defense also was conclusively refuted by the record. Judgment is affirmed. Haynes v. State ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo