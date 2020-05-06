Quantcast
Unemployment Compensation: Denial of Benefits-Misconduct-Poor Performance Rule

Unemployment Compensation: Denial of Benefits-Misconduct-Poor Performance Rule

By: Staff Report May 6, 2020

Where a claimant of unemployment compensation challenged the denial of benefits, the commission erred in finding that the claimant was disqualified from receiving benefits because he violated the employer’s rule against poor performance because a general rule prohibiting poor performance is overly broad and acts as a bar to the recovery of benefits in contradiction ...

