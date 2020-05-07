Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Uninsured plaintiff recovers $50,000 from defendant driver

Uninsured plaintiff recovers $50,000 from defendant driver

By: David Baugher May 7, 2020

A man injured in a rear-end collision won a $50,000 award from a St. Louis jury. “The defendant just didn’t see the car directly in front of him and smacked into him,” said plaintiff’s attorney Tarun Rana. Rana’s client, Deyon Smith, sued Marque Watson for the accident that left Smith with head, neck and back injuries. Rana did ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo