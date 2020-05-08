Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Opinions / Courts / Court of Appeals, Southern District / Workers’ Compensation: Challenge to Awards-Hampton-Framework

Workers’ Compensation: Challenge to Awards-Hampton-Framework

By: Staff Report May 8, 2020

Where appellants argued that workers’ compensation awards were contrary to the overwhelming weight of the competent and substantial evidence, the arguments ignored the framework required under Hampton v. Big Boy Steel Erection, so the appellants’ arguments lacked persuasive or analytical value, and the judgment is affirmed. Judgment is affirmed. The Doe Run Company v. Fenwick (MLW No. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo