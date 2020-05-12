Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Supreme Court weighs religious immunity in sexual abuse suit

Supreme Court weighs religious immunity in sexual abuse suit

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 12, 2020

Twenty-three years ago, the Missouri Supreme Court said courts cannot peer into the hiring and firing practices of religious organizations.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo