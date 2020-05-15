Quantcast
Firm leaders receive Distinguished Alumni awards from KU Law

Firm leaders receive Distinguished Alumni awards from KU Law

By: Staff Report May 15, 2020

The University of Kansas School of Law has honored the leaders of two Missouri-based law firms with its Distinguished Alumni Award. They are Mark Hinderks, managing partner of Stinson, and Madeleine McDonough, chair of Shook, Hardy & Bacon. The award celebrates graduates’ professional achievements, contributions to the legal field and service to their communities and the university. ...

