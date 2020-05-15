Quantcast
Woman thrown from exercise equipment settles with hotel

Woman thrown from exercise equipment settles with hotel

By: David Baugher May 15, 2020

A woman thrown from a piece of fitness equipment in a hotel workout room settled her case against the lodging establishment for $84,500. “The treadmill that they had there did not comply with several of the safety manual suggestions, and so there were several safety violations,” said Tarun Rana, who represented plaintiff Sherry Readenour. Readenour was a ...

