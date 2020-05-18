Quantcast
Home / Featured / 8th Circuit reinstates execution date for Barton

8th Circuit reinstates execution date for Barton

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 18, 2020

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says the May 19 execution of Walter Barton can proceed. A federal judge on May 15 had blocked the scheduled execution while he considered Barton’s writ of habeas corpus. But two days later, the appellate court countermanded that order and vacated the stay of execution. Judges James B. Loken, Raymond ...

