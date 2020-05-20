Quantcast
Man injured in collision with dump truck settles for $550,000

Man injured in collision with dump truck settles for $550,000

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly May 20, 2020

A 63-year-old Clinton man injured in a two-car collision in June 2017 has settled a negligence suit against the other driver and that man’s employer for $550,000.

