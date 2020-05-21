Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Former clerk becomes associate at St. Louis firm

Former clerk becomes associate at St. Louis firm

By: Staff Report May 21, 2020

Lyndee J. Rodamaker has transitioned from law clerk to associate attorney with Cunningham, Vogel & Rost in St. Louis. Rodamaker also serves as the administrator for the Municipal Officials Training Academy. She earned her law degree in 2019 from Saint Louis University School of Law, where she worked with nonprofit organizations and neighborhood associations as a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo