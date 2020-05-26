Quantcast
Home / Lawyers In The News / Alec Martinez joins Spencer Fane in Springfield office

Alec Martinez joins Spencer Fane in Springfield office

By: Staff Report May 26, 2020

Alec Martinez has joined Spencer Fane’s litigation practice group in Springfield as an associate. Martinez previously served as a law clerk for Spencer Fane, as well as a judicial extern in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado and in the Colorado state judicial system. He earned his law degree from the University of ...

