Retired U.S. magistrate joins JAMS in St. Louis

Retired U.S. magistrate joins JAMS in St. Louis

By: Staff Report May 27, 2020

Retired U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald Wilkerson has joined the alternative dispute resolution provider JAMS in its office in St. Louis. Wilkerson served for more than 15 years as a magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois. He will serve as an arbitrator and mediator, handling disputes in business and commercial, ...

