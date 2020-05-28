Quantcast
Dump truck rollover brings $1.025M settlement for injured driver

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 28, 2020

A dump truck driver struck by another driver reached a $25,000 settlement with the liability insurer and $1 million from his underinsured motorist policy, according to his attorney.

