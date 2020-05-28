Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Lawyers In The News / Hinkle Law Firm moves to City Center Lenexa

Hinkle Law Firm moves to City Center Lenexa

By: Staff Report May 28, 2020

The Hinkle Law Firm has relocated its office from 6800 College Blvd. in Overland Park, Kansas to the fourth floor of Penn I in City Center Lenexa. The firm’s first day of business in the new office was April 27. Four attorneys and their support staff are based in the office. They practice in the areas of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo