Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Featured / Lawsuit between ex-law school employee, dean fails under Kansas law

Lawsuit between ex-law school employee, dean fails under Kansas law

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com May 28, 2020

The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled that a former University of Kansas School of Law employee can’t sue her supervisor for a car crash they were involved in at a Kansas City law firm.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo