UMKC Self-Help Legal Clinic moves online

The Self-Help Legal Clinic at the University of Missouri-Kansas City is preparing to move online to assist pro se litigants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UMKC announced plans to run the clinic using Zoom at a high level of security. The software is designed to also be phone-friendly for clients who do not have access to computers or tablets.

Before the pandemic closed the campus, the clinic operated from UMKC’s Leon E. Bloch Law Library with regular hours three days a week.

The clinic is a partnership between the law library and Legal Aid of Western Missouri and is staffed by volunteer attorneys who are assisted by law students. It opened in April 2019 and has served more than 700 clients.

In April, the American Association of Law Libraries awarded its 2020 Excellence in Community Engagement Award to the clinic.