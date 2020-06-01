Quantcast
Blegen joins Spencer Fane as litigation partner

Blegen joins Spencer Fane as litigation partner

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 1, 2020

Dan Blegen, a veteran litigator and former president of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, has joined Spencer Fane.

