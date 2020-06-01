Commentary: The high bench, the NFL and OOPS!

Quantcast
By: Charles Kramer June 1, 2020

It is 2020, and a pandemic has enveloped the world. Face-to-face, in-person meetings and conventions are things of the past. Today it is an audio-visual, interactive world. Any doubt was put to rest during the past few weeks when two of the most noble and enduring institutions of American life, the National Football League and ...

