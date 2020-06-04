Quantcast
Appeals court upholds officer's firing for excessive force

Appeals court upholds officer’s firing for excessive force

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 4, 2020

The court said it couldn’t second-guess a Columbia city manager’s decision to fire a police officer who severely injured a man in detention.

