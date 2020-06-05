Quantcast
Court disbars attorney who practiced without license

By: Jessica Shumaker June 5, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court has disbarred a Gladstone attorney who admitted to practicing without a Kansas law license for 17 years in Kansas courts.

