Quantcast
Don't miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Jury awards withheld tips to car wash worker

Jury awards withheld tips to car wash worker

By: Alan Scher Zagier Special to Missouri Lawyers Weekly June 5, 2020

Three workers who sued a car wash for alleged Fair Labor Standards Act violations involving withheld tips now are belatedly collecting gratuities.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Missouri Lawyers Media 319 N Fourth St., 5th Floor, St. Louis, MO 63102 (314) 421-1880 bridge tower media logo