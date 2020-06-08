Motorcyclist struck by car settles with two insurers

Quantcast
By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 8, 2020

A motorcyclist struck by a car in Johnson County, Kansas, recovered $146,000 in settlements from two insurers, according to his attorney.

Laurie L. Del Percio of The Horn Law Firm in Independence said that on Aug. 2, 2019, David Lenhart was riding his motorcycle southbound on Metcalf Avenue. At the intersection with 89th Street, Myrna Minnis made a left turn onto 89th Street from northbound Metcalf, causing a collision between her car and Lenhart’s motorcycle. The force of the impact was so severe that Lenhart was thrown into the air.

Lenhart was transported from the scene by ambulance and diagnosed with a comminuted intra-articular fracture of the distal radius with displacement and angulation dorsally. He was placed in a splint and given instructions to follow up with an orthopedic surgeon. He underwent an open reduction and internal fixation of the left intrarticular distal radius fracture three or more fragments. Lenhart continued to follow-up with his orthopedic surgeon for post-operative care.

Horn said Lenhart received $100,000 from Minnis’ insurer, USAA, as well as $46,000 from his underinsured motorist carrier, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

Motor-Vehicle Collision

Breakdown: $100,000 from tortfeasor, $46,000 from underinsured motorist carrier

Venue: Johnson County, Kansas

Case Number/Date: Not filed/March 11, 2020

Special Damages: $93,132.07 past medical (billed); $62,019.78 past medical (written-off); $31,112.29 amount necessary to satisfy the financial obligation

Insurers: USAA; State Farm

Caption: David Lenhart v. Myrna Minnis and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.

Plaintiff’s Attorney: Laurie L. Del Percio, The Horn Law Firm, Independence

