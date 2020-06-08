Protection politics: Special session for COVID-19 liability faces obstacles

Missouri businesses want state lawmakers to insulate them from potential lawsuits as they emerge from the COVID-19 shutdown. But in a year featuring a pandemic, an election and a recently concluded fight about Missouri’s standards for punitive damages, that might be a tall order.

Last week, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry renewed its request for Gov. Mike Parson to call a special legislative session to prevent “opportunistic” lawsuits against businesses who fear they may be held responsible if an employee or patron contracts the disease.

The governor hasn’t committed to such a session, but the chamber submitted a letter in support to Parson’s office on June 3 that was signed by more than 500 businesses and local chambers across the state.

“We just don’t want the cloud of potential litigation hanging over Missouri’s economy as we try to restart things,” Daniel P. Mehan, president and CEO of the Missouri Chamber, said in an interview.

The Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys is pushing back, arguing that the potential for litigation is needed to protect the public.

“If the goal is to keep people safe, then there has to be accountability for folks who don’t,” said MATA president Brett Emison, a partner with Langdon & Emison.

The Missouri Legislature has been more than willing in recent years to entertain changes to the state’s tort system. In the recently concluded session, for instance, Republican lawmakers passed a bill that raises the standard for plaintiffs to seek and recover punitive damages.

That bill, however, was introduced in three sessions in a row before proponents and opponents reached a compromise that allowed it to proceed — and only after an all-night debate in the Senate while the parties worked it out.

A similarly prolonged fight would make legislation aimed at the current pandemic almost useless, particularly as any attempt to make the protections operate retroactively likely would be challenged as unconstitutional.

Mehan said even waiting until September, when lawmakers typically meet to consider overriding any gubernatorial vetoes, might be too late.

“If there wasn’t the urgency on this, that would make sense,” he said of a session in the fall. “But there is an urgency on this.” Mehan said any protections would be only temporary, lasting perhaps 18 months during the recovery period. “We’re not shooting for the moon here,” he said.

But reaching a compromise means agreeing on what a potential bill would say, so until a bill is drafted it’s impossible to know what deal might be reached.

“I think it would be very difficult to bring us right back in without an agreement on language,” said Rich AuBuchon, an attorney and lobbyist for the Missouri Civil Justice Reform Coalition, who worked on the punitive damages bill.

The recently concluded and at times bitter fight over that bill is still fresh. The bill also makes changes to the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, and MATA had tried to amend a section it argues could hinder lawsuits over wrongful repossessions of vehicles. But the matter wasn’t addressed in the Senate compromise, and a proposed amendment to fix the alleged problem was shot down with little debate in the House just before final passage.

David Klarich, a lobbyist for MATA who was part of the negotiations on the bill, said the association was upset that the deal they thought they struck wasn’t honored, making negotiations on any COVID liability bill that much more difficult. And without an agreement on a COVID bill, any special session could amount to a waste of time just before an election.

“It certainly would impede campaigning and fundraising,” said Klarich, who is a former state senator.

Of course, it’s also possible that the two sides aren’t as far apart as they appear. In interviews, both Mehan and Emison said that litigation was most appropriate against businesses that fail to take precautions such as social distancing and wearing masks — and that successfully suing businesses that do take such precautions would be tough even without specific legal protections.

“How am I going to prove that I got it at the grocery store, or the gym, or some other business that were all following acceptable, reasonable protocols?” Emison said. “It’s just going to be virtually impossible to pinpoint that, unless there’s a clear violation.”

Rep. Bruce DeGroot, R- Ellisville and of-counsel with Brown & James, chairs the civil justice committee of the American Legislative Exchange Council. He said the group is working on model legislation that could serve as a basis for a bill in Missouri. He was cautiously optimistic that a special session remains on the table.

“I’m hopeful that legislation limiting liability for businesses in regard to COVID-related illnesses could be passed,” DeGroot said. “I know that the governor is interested in protecting our businesses.”