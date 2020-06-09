Quantcast
Appeals court reinstates punitive damages for Jackson County deputy

By: Jessica Shumaker June 9, 2020

The court has reinstated a $300,000 punitive damages award for a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy in his sexual harassment and retaliation suit against his employer.

