Home / Featured / Chiefs don’t owe taxes for stadium renovation

Chiefs don’t owe taxes for stadium renovation

By: Scott Lauck scott.lauck@molawyersmedia.com June 10, 2020

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the state was wrong to charge the Kansas City Chiefs in taxes for items used in the renovation of Arrowhead Stadium.

