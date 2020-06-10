KCMBA offers free services for health care workers

The Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association has launched a new program providing free power of attorney planning services for health care workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Power Up: Free Power of Attorney Services for Health Care Heroes” aims to give health care workers peace of mind by helping them prepare those documents at no charge.

The program will begin by offering services to employees of Truman Medical Center, KCMBA said in a news release.

KCMBA also hopes to broaden the program’s reach to other hospitals in the near future. Services initially will be available to workers directly involved in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

According to KCMBA, the idea for the program came from members of the organization’s probate and estate planning committee, who recognized the need for services and their unique ability to help.

“At this uncertain time, thousands of health care workers in the Kansas City area are putting their lives on the line every day to keep the rest of us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said KCMBA President Athena Dickson. “We felt that we wanted to show our support in a way that only lawyers can do by offering to help during this time.”

Any KCMBA member in good standing is eligible to volunteer. To volunteer for the project, attorneys can email committee@kcmba.org.